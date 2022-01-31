Advertisement

Mapping error raises question of location of 9 islands

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature is getting involved in a dispute over which county can claim a string of coastal islands. Waldo County officials say a 70-year-old mapping error led to nine small islands being considered part of Knox County over the years. They say the islands are part of the Islesboro archipelago and should be part of Waldo County. A legislative committee last week instructed the two counties to try to reach an agreement on the facts. A meeting is tentatively scheduled for early February.

