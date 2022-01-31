Maine might stop utility shutoffs for safety facilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine might start prohibiting utilities from suddenly disconnecting service to public safety facilities. A proposal from Democratic Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham would require public utilities to give 60 days advance written notice to the facilities of their intent to end service. The utilities would also have to get authorization from state authorities first. Berry says the new law is needed to protect vital public safety equipment used on ambulances and fire trucks. The proposal was subject to a public hearing on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.