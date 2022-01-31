Advertisement

Maine might stop utility shutoffs for safety facilities

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine might start prohibiting utilities from suddenly disconnecting service to public safety facilities. A proposal from Democratic Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham would require public utilities to give 60 days advance written notice to the facilities of their intent to end service. The utilities would also have to get authorization from state authorities first. Berry says the new law is needed to protect vital public safety equipment used on ambulances and fire trucks. The proposal was subject to a public hearing on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday
Thousands of Mainers without power.
CMP seeing an increase in power outages across Maine as storm rages on
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Two people hospitalized after Bangor crash
Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Strong Winds, Blizzard Conditions Thru This Evening
Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Gusty Wind Today. Blizzard Conditions Expected

Latest News

Mapping error raises question of location of 9 islands
Gov. Mills discusses infrastructure plans at Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association
Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge
National Women and Girls in Sports Day
UMaine celebrates National Women and Girls in Sports