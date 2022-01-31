Advertisement

Maine man pleads guilty in parking lot killing case

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts resident in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Police charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder stemming from the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell of New Bedford.

Cornell was found injured in the parking lot in 2020 and later died at a hospital.

Police said at the time of Larue’s arrest that Cornell suffered injuries in an altercation with Larue.

Larue’s attorney, Justin Leary of Auburn, said Monday that Larue’s plea agreement includes 25 years, with most of that time suspended.

