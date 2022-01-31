Advertisement

Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Maine man who was once a member of a neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to five years in prison on federal child pornography charges. The Portland Press Herald reports that 28-year-old Andrew Hazelton was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office found in 2019 that Hazleton had sought explicit photos from a 10-year-old girl on social media. In 2021, a former employer reported Hazelton to the FBI because he feared a workplace shooting. Prosecutors say an investigator cited the explicit messages to the girl in a search warrant for Hazelton’s phone and uncovered videos and images depicting child pornography. Hazelton apologized in court.

