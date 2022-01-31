Advertisement

Maine Energy Marketers Association provides tips to Mainers

Maine is getting more money this year to help families with winter heating costs
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Having heat and oil is crucial during the Winter, especially as the storm approaches.

President & CEO of Maine Energy Marketers Association Charles Summers told us earlier today that his 300 members are making sure no one is left out in the cold but he encourages Mainers not to wait till the last minute.

He says give your dealer a call ahead of time when you notice your fuel is at half or quarter of a tank.

He also encourages Mainers to never hesitate to reach out even during the storm...

They have members who work through any situation as best as they can.

“It’s important for the consumer to be proactive. Reach out to your fuel dealer and let them know that hey, I’m at half a tank or am at a third of the tank, and I need to make sure that you know I get this topped off and they’re working hard every single day to ensure that all of their customers have the fuel that is necessary. Don’t wait to the last minute.”

The best way to get ready is to stay ready, he said.

