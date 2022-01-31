Longtime Bangor girls basketball coach Tom Tennett passes away at 71

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Longtime Bangor girls basketball coach Tom Tennett passed away Friday at 71.

Tennett coached the Rams varsity team for 25 years (WABI)

Tennett lead the Rams varsity team for 25 years, and helped establish Brewer High School’s vocational education program.

He was a three-sport athlete at John Bapst and competed for Maine Track & Field before graduating in 1971.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy, and their three children along with eight grandchildren, two siblings, and extended family.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.