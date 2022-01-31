Gov. Mills discusses infrastructure plans at Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Governor Mills was among state leaders in Washington D.C. Saturday for the Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discussed spending guidelines for new federal money coming from the Infrastructure bill.

This after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh last week highlighting the need for repairs across the country.

Mills spoke to the importance of what this funding will bring to the state of Maine.

“We’re anxious to get this money out the door, not just for bridges and roads but for digital infrastructure, computer infrastructure, infrastructure that will make everybody connected across our state,” Mills said.

Mills says Maine is ready for next steps thanks to the Maine Connectivity Authority.

She says they will funnel that money to the communities with a plan for affordable broadband.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.