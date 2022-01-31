Advertisement

Gov. Mills discusses infrastructure plans at Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association

Mills says Maine is ready for next steps thanks to the Maine Connectivity Authority.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Governor Mills was among state leaders in Washington D.C. Saturday for the Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discussed spending guidelines for new federal money coming from the Infrastructure bill.

This after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh last week highlighting the need for repairs across the country.

Mills spoke to the importance of what this funding will bring to the state of Maine.

“We’re anxious to get this money out the door, not just for bridges and roads but for digital infrastructure, computer infrastructure, infrastructure that will make everybody connected across our state,” Mills said.

Mills says Maine is ready for next steps thanks to the Maine Connectivity Authority.

She says they will funnel that money to the communities with a plan for affordable broadband.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday
Thousands of Mainers without power.
CMP seeing an increase in power outages across Maine as storm rages on
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Two people hospitalized after Bangor crash
Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Strong Winds, Blizzard Conditions Thru This Evening
Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Gusty Wind Today. Blizzard Conditions Expected

Latest News

Mapping error raises question of location of 9 islands
Maine man gets 5 years on child pornography charge
Maine might stop utility shutoffs for safety facilities
National Women and Girls in Sports Day
UMaine celebrates National Women and Girls in Sports