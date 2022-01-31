Community rallies around Skowhegan boy, 13, with rare cancer

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan community is rallying around one of its own as he battles a rare form of cancer.

TV5 spoke with 13-year-old Camden Jewell and his family about the support they’re receiving, and what still lies ahead on his road to recovery.

“Before this, my life was normally just hanging out and kind of normal, I guess,” Camden Jewell said.

Camden Jewell likes fishing, camping, and listening to country music. But unlike most other kids his age, Camden was recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma – a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.

“It’s just really shocking. It’s the last thing you’d expect to hear. We didn’t know how to process it at first,” said Chad Jewell, Camden’s dad.

“I think everyone is filled with worry, but also a lot of hope,” said Alysha Jewell, Camden’s mom. “Our oncology team is working on not only treating Camden, but curing Camden.”

As Camden started chemotherapy in early January, he was surprised with a video. It in were messages of encouragement from folks across the Skowhegan community.

“It was a lot,” Camden said. “I’ve met most of the people in the video, but I was just really surprised with how much support we were getting.”

“[It was] probably one of the most beautiful, heartwarming things that our family has ever received,” Alysha said.

The video was created by Amanda Underwood, who works with Alysha at Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

“When I put it together, I was just honestly trying to make him smile, and I think we accomplished that,” Amanda said.

Camden and Amanda have never met in person, but when the time comes they know exactly what they’ll say to each other.

“Just keep fighting, Amanda said. “And whenever you need a boost of encouragement, I hope that you watch the video, and even though they’re all strangers to you, we’re 100% behind you and ready to support you in any way we can.”

“I would say thank you for all the support and pulling everyone together to make a video. And just, thank you,” Camden said.

Camden is undergoing an aggressive treatment plan in Maine with the goal of eventually having surgery in Boston to save his leg.

If you’d like the contribute to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Some of the money is going toward what they’re calling a “Hedgehog Fund.” The promise of welcoming a pet hedgehog into the family is one of the things keeping Camden going.

