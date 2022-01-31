Advertisement

City towed 35 vehicles during storm, Bangor continues to dig out

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor towed 35 vehicles over the weekend as a result of the parking ban that was in effect because of the storm.

Bangor’s Public Works Director says that ban was helpful in keeping the streets clear.

There were no accidents with city vehicles.

While people continue to dig out following all that snow, officials ask that you don’t make their jobs more difficult.

“Honestly, at this point, we just we hope people aren’t pushing snow back onto the street or onto the sidewalk,” said Public Works Director Aaron Huotari. “That’s really tough to see that cleared up and then have the plow truck push snow, you know, in from somebody’s driveway onto that sidewalk again. So, that’s the biggest thing is once it’s open, let it stay open, don’t block it again.”

They will continue clearing snow through the week.

He adds they are ready for more when and if it comes.

Bangor Police ask that drivers use caution as they make their way around the city.

High snow banks make merging into traffic difficult.

Also, asking that drivers also approach stop signs carefully.

Melting snow can become ice making it much harder to stop quickly.

