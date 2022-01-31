Canaan woman dies after being hit by vehicle Friday

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan woman died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking her dog.

It happened just before 5:30 Friday night in Canaan.

59-year old Diane Shea was on Brown’s Corner Road when she reportedly walked into the path of a Jeep.

Shea was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

