Canaan woman dies after being hit by vehicle Friday

(Storyblocks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan woman died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking her dog.

It happened just before 5:30 Friday night in Canaan.

59-year old Diane Shea was on Brown’s Corner Road when she reportedly walked into the path of a Jeep.

Shea was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

