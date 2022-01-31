Bryce Burns turning into key catalyst for Central boys basketball

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Central’s Bryce Burns is hoping to lead the Red Devils on a deep state tournament run next month.

Burns is coming off a 28-point performance in a 76-61 win over Stearns (WABI)

Central’s run ‘n’ gun guard has been growing as a basketball player since he started with his dad Arlen’s travel team, the Corinth Wildcats.

Burns is quick to point out what coaches have mean to him through the years.

“I’d say a lot of my success I owe to my father. He started our travel team back in third grade and coached me all the way up through. I’ve also had a lot of success with Coach Riley Donovan these last four years,” said Burns, senior guard.

Burns added that he’s loved playing for Central fans in an intense atmosphere.

While the Red Devils’ lineup tends to be guard-oriented, Burns said they can overcome any size disadvantage with boxing out, rebounding, and defense.

