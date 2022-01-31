Advertisement

Belfast woman loses home after Saturdays storm

Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.
Tree snaps in half and collapses on Sarah Child's home Saturday evening.(Jaime Welliver)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - ”All of a sudden crashed like a huge bang Saturday. I couldn’t believe it,” said Sarah Childs.

This is what Belfast native Sarah Child heard during the brutal weather conditions Saturday evening.

“If I had been standing to the left, even just six inches, I would be in the hospital right now. I’m lucky that I’m uninjured”

One of the trees in Sarah’s backyard crashed on top of her home in Belfast just inches away from her.

The damage was so severe that while we were there to interview her, the Belfast Fire Department told us to get out of the living room before anything fell.

Sarah is now staying with her grandparents in Morrill.

The community has rallied behind her, including her landlord, to make sure she is safe.

“I was just so happy that I have such a good rapport with my landlord and everybody who’s nearby. My neighbor came by to help me jumpstart my car”

“I can’t, almost everything is gone. Everything I worked for, for my whole adult life, just gone. "

“Sarah is the kind of person that will never ask for anything, and if we as a community could come together and give her the support and the love that she’s given us over the years, I know that she would appreciate it,” said Jaime Welliver.

“Just lean on your friends and family because you know that’s what they’re there for.”

If you would like to donate to help Sarah, here is the link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sarah-childs?qid=66047a8059cc03f3425354b969150b82

