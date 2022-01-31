Another Cold Night With Sunshine Tomorrow. Wintry Mix Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will gradually move to our east tonight through Tuesday. This will bring us mostly clear skies with cold temperatures overnight. Lows will range from the teens & 20s below zero over the north to the single digits and low teens along the coast.

Another sunny day for Tuesday. Highs will range from the teens over the north to the mid to upper 20s closer to the coast. A few clouds will move in by the afternoon for areas south & west of Bangor.

Clouds roll in Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. During this time, a change in air masses will occur. A cold air mass will be replaced by a warm air mass, which will result in temperatures increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Many spots will have temperatures in the 20s & 30s.

Wednesday will have lots of clouds but will be a mild day. Above seasonable conditions with highs in the 30s & 40s. A few afternoon showers possible Downeast. This warm air mass will become problematic later on in the week as a cold front moves through. Clouds stick around & another mild day is expected for Thursday as once again highs will be in the 30s & 40s.

A cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday will result in the warm air being forced out & being replaced by cold air. There will also be the chance of a Wintry mix including snow, rain, sleet & freezing rain. Thursday night will consist of the Wintry mix in the mountains and rain showers along the coast. The front will slowly push for the coast on Friday. This will result in a gradual change from rain to a Wintry mix over to snow for locations along the Interstate towards the coast. Ice accumulations will be possible making for slippery conditions. Front should finally clear the coast by late Friday and snow will end from NW to SE. Snowfall accumulations will be likely with the highest amounts expected across the mountains. It does appear that this round of snow will be wet & heavy.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Inland areas Thursday due to the potential of a Wintry Mix. Both Inland & Coastal areas will be under another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday due to the potential of ice & snow accumulations.

Lots of uncertainty is associated with this complex system. A blocking high sitting off in the Atlantic could delay or even stall the front out and could result in a longer duration event with locations holding onto snow & the Wintry mix for a longer duration. How quickly the cold air pushes out the warm air will help to dictate how this system pans out.

After the front clears, conditions will turn colder. Falling temperatures expected for Friday. As for the weekend, high pressure returns to the region. This will bring overnight lows below zero and daytime highs that will range from the single digits to low 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies & cold. Lows will range from the teens & 20s below zero over the north to the low teens along the coast. Light & variable winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s. Increasing clouds by late afternoon into the evening. ESE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures climbing into the 30s & 40s. A few showers possible Downeast.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, dry in the morning with an increasing chance of a Wintry mix over the mountains by the evening. Rain showers along the coast. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. A cold front moving through will bring a Wintry mix along the coast that will change to snow. Inland areas will see all snow. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & turning colder. Highs in the single digits to the low teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

