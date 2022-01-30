Advertisement

Update: Clark Falls Rd, Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington reopened following incident

TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarks Fall Rd and Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington closed due to incident
TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarks Fall Rd and Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington closed due to incident
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Traffic is moving freely again along Clark Falls Road and Johnson Mill Road in Orrington.

The roads were shutdown for hours late Sunday evening following a police situation in the area.

Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the situation ended, and there was no danger to the public.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

