Update: Clark Falls Rd, Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington reopened following incident
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Traffic is moving freely again along Clark Falls Road and Johnson Mill Road in Orrington.
The roads were shutdown for hours late Sunday evening following a police situation in the area.
Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the situation ended, and there was no danger to the public.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.