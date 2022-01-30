Advertisement

UMaine celebrates National Women and Girls in Sports

National Women and Girls in Sports Day
National Women and Girls in Sports Day(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine celebrated National Women and Girls in Sports Day Sunday morning at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which falls on February 2nd this year, is held to recognize women’s contributions to sports and to recognize the continuing struggle for equality for women in sports.

In recognition of this important day for female athletes, UMaine held an interactive sports fair at the Cross Insurance Center.

Maine State Senator Susan Collins stopped by the event to show her support.

Players and coaches from a handful of UMaine’s varsity sports programs, along with UMaine club team players, were there as well.

Young fans were given the opportunity to try their hand at all types of sports - softball, field hockey, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and more.

“Women are amazing and they can be amazing athletes,” said Brooke Sulinski.

“Don’t be afraid just because you’re a girl. You can accomplish a lot and we’re a lot stronger than a lot of people think,” said Sydney Meager.

After the interactive sports fair, the UMaine Women’s Basketball Team faced off at home against the University of Vermont.

The Black Bears beat the UVM Catamounts, final score 58 UMaine, 37 Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday
Thousands of Mainers without power.
CMP seeing an increase in power outages across Maine as storm rages on
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Two people hospitalized after Bangor crash
Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Strong Winds, Blizzard Conditions Thru This Evening
Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Gusty Wind Today. Blizzard Conditions Expected

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarks Fall Rd and Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington closed due to incident
TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarks Fall Rd and Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington closed due to incident
Maine conservation program relaunches with 5 new projects
A pickup truck crashes into a plow truck on the Maine Turnpike Saturday morning.
Pickup truck crashes into plow truck on Maine Turnpike
Thousands of Mainers without power.
CMP seeing an increase in power outages across Maine as storm rages on