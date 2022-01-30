UMaine celebrates National Women and Girls in Sports

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine celebrated National Women and Girls in Sports Day Sunday morning at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which falls on February 2nd this year, is held to recognize women’s contributions to sports and to recognize the continuing struggle for equality for women in sports.

In recognition of this important day for female athletes, UMaine held an interactive sports fair at the Cross Insurance Center.

Maine State Senator Susan Collins stopped by the event to show her support.

Players and coaches from a handful of UMaine’s varsity sports programs, along with UMaine club team players, were there as well.

Young fans were given the opportunity to try their hand at all types of sports - softball, field hockey, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and more.

“Women are amazing and they can be amazing athletes,” said Brooke Sulinski.

“Don’t be afraid just because you’re a girl. You can accomplish a lot and we’re a lot stronger than a lot of people think,” said Sydney Meager.

After the interactive sports fair, the UMaine Women’s Basketball Team faced off at home against the University of Vermont.

The Black Bears beat the UVM Catamounts, final score 58 UMaine, 37 Vermont.

