TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarks Fall Rd and Johnson Mills Rd in Orrington closed due to incident
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Dispatch has confirmed a police situation has closed down the area of Clark Falls Road and Johnson Mill Road in Orrington.
They say they have also closed the road at 691 Johnson Mill Road.
We're sending a reporter to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
