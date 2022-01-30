Clearing Skies, Still Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The major winter storm that brought us heavy snow and strong wind yesterday will move off into the Canadian Maritimes today. The wind will remain a bit gusty still through the morning and into the early afternoon before diminishing this afternoon. Expect a west/northwest wind to average 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. As a result, areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through early afternoon. Otherwise expect skies to clear as the day progresses while high pressure begins to build toward the area. It’ll be a cold Sunday too with highs ranging from around 10° across the north to teens to near 20° closer to the coast. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling back to the single digits below 0° away from the coast and near or a bit above 0° along the coast.

High pressure will build in to bring us some nicer weather early in the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for our Monday with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s. Tuesday looks good as well with a mix of sun and clouds highs expected to be in the 20s for most spots. Warmer air is forecast to move in ahead of an approaching cold front Wednesday. As the front approaches, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with the chance for a few snow or rain showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south across the state. The cold front is expected to move into the state Thursday giving us a chance for rain and snow across the northern half of the state and rain for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures on Thursday will top off in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 10°-20°. Still breezy with a west/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible mainly during the morning.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Frigid with lows between -9° to +5°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 17°-27°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 18°-28°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow or rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Rain and snow likely across the north with rain likely closer to the coast. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

