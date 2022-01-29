Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday

WELLS, Maine (WMTW) - Wells police have identified a woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on Burnt Mill Road.

A car driven by Anna Orden, 26, of Wells, was driving a car that went off the road and hit a tree, according to police.

Orben died at the scene, officials said.

No one else was in the car.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

