Police identify Maine woman killed in crash early Saturday
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WMTW) - Wells police have identified a woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning.
Police said the crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on Burnt Mill Road.
A car driven by Anna Orden, 26, of Wells, was driving a car that went off the road and hit a tree, according to police.
Orben died at the scene, officials said.
No one else was in the car.
Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
