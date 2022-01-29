Advertisement

Pickup truck crashes into plow truck on Maine Turnpike

A pickup truck crashes into a plow truck on the Maine Turnpike Saturday morning.
A pickup truck crashes into a plow truck on the Maine Turnpike Saturday morning.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — A pickup truck crashed into a plow truck clearing the snow on the Maine Turnpike during Saturday’s nor’easter.

Maine State Police said the crash was reported just before 11 a.m. near mile-marker 83 northbound in Lewiston.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was going too fast for the conditions and tried to pass the plow truck on the median side where there was no room.

The pickup hit the left-wing of the plow truck which caused it to bend back and puncture the tank that holds the brine solution used to treat the roads.

The crash caused the pickup truck to go off the highway. There were no injuries to either driver.

Police said other than that crash, only a couple of slide-offs were reported, and most people stayed off the roads.

Police urged drivers to give plow trucks room as they work to clear the snow.

