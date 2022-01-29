Advertisement

Otter makes friends with some ice fishing enthusiasts in Rockwood

Otter in Rockwood, Maine
Otter in Rockwood, Maine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Maine (WABI) - Who would have thought an otter would make friends with some ice fishing enthusiasts in Rockwood?

Well, that’s exactly what happened recently.

Stacey and Rick Bridges say they had quite the laugh while they were enjoying time at Tomhegan Wilderness Camps on Moosehead Lake.

They say the adorable little otter visited all their ice fishing guests as well.

Their new friend even showed their playful side.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2'...
Heavy Snow & Gusty Wind Today. Blizzard Conditions Expected
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Two people hospitalized after Bangor crash
Based on the latest data this morning, snowfall totals have increased a bit with much of our...
Blizzard Conditions Likely Saturday
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor

Latest News

Five hospitalized after fire at Portland apartment building
Maine State House
Maine Legislature to continue virtual committee meetings
North Carolina Attorney General encourages anyone experiencing price gouging to report it.
Mills Administration announces delivery of 125,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to eligible Mainers
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Two people hospitalized after Bangor crash