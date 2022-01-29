Advertisement

Mills Administration announces delivery of 125,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to eligible Mainers

Project Access COVID Tests, or ACT, will target Maine’s most vulnerable communities.
North Carolina Attorney General encourages anyone experiencing price gouging to report it.
North Carolina Attorney General encourages anyone experiencing price gouging to report it.(WECT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 25,000 Maine households are set to receive COVID-19 rapid tests, delivered to their doorsteps, for free.

Governor Mills announced the program today, noting that the goal is to get more tests to Mainers in rural and vulnerable communities.

Eligibility is based on zip codes that the U.S. Center for Disease Control has determined are the most socially vulnerable in Maine. That vulnerability is determined by factors such as vaccination rates and access to testing. Approximately one quarter of Maine’s zip codes are eligible for the program.

The map below shows the vulnerable areas the project aims to cover.

Project ACT eligible zip codes
Project ACT eligible zip codes(WABI)

The Mills Administration is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the deliveries possible.

Each eligible household will receive five at-home tests, delivered for free through Amazon approximately one week after ordering.

Project ACT launched on Friday.

You can find out if your household is eligible and order the tests now through the program’s website, accesscovidtests.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
Based on the latest data this morning, snowfall totals have increased a bit with much of our...
Blizzard Conditions Likely Saturday

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Crash in Bangor sends two to hospitals
Maine Community Foundation in Ellsworth
Maine Community Foundation nearing 40 years of charitable work
Nor'easter Saturday
Nor'easter On Saturday