Mills Administration announces delivery of 125,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to eligible Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 25,000 Maine households are set to receive COVID-19 rapid tests, delivered to their doorsteps, for free.

Governor Mills announced the program today, noting that the goal is to get more tests to Mainers in rural and vulnerable communities.

Eligibility is based on zip codes that the U.S. Center for Disease Control has determined are the most socially vulnerable in Maine. That vulnerability is determined by factors such as vaccination rates and access to testing. Approximately one quarter of Maine’s zip codes are eligible for the program.

The map below shows the vulnerable areas the project aims to cover.

Project ACT eligible zip codes (WABI)

The Mills Administration is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the deliveries possible.

Each eligible household will receive five at-home tests, delivered for free through Amazon approximately one week after ordering.

Project ACT launched on Friday.

You can find out if your household is eligible and order the tests now through the program’s website, accesscovidtests.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.