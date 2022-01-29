Advertisement

Maine Legislature to continue virtual committee meetings

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The full Maine Legislature will convene three times in February to vote on bills, but committee work will continue to be done virtually.

Legislative leaders made the announcement on Friday.

They said they’re continuing to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.

Eventually, lawmakers want to adopt a hybrid committee meeting model - if the numbers improve.

