Maine Legislature to continue virtual committee meetings
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The full Maine Legislature will convene three times in February to vote on bills, but committee work will continue to be done virtually.
Legislative leaders made the announcement on Friday.
They said they’re continuing to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.
Eventually, lawmakers want to adopt a hybrid committee meeting model - if the numbers improve.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.