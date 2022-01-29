Maine CDC reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,277 new cases of the virus Saturday.

For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is reporting five more Mainers have died with the virus.

Androscoggin County is recording two additional deaths. York, Kennebec Franklin, and Waldo counties are reporting an additional death each.

More than 3,300 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

Of those, 2,100 were booster shots.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.