Heavy Snow & Strong Winds, Blizzard Conditions Expected Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline this morning will head northward into the Gulf of Maine today then into Nova Scotia tonight and into the Canadian Maritimes early Sunday morning. Snow will spread northward across the state this morning, starting along the coast by 8am then continue to move northward through the mid-late morning hours with most of the state seeing snow by noontime. The snow will be heavy at times throughout the day with snowfall rates of 1-3″ per hour possible. As the storm approaches, the wind will be increasing this morning and will become very gusty especially during the afternoon and evening with gusts up to 30-40 MPH possible for areas north and west of Bangor and 40-55 MPH possible in the Greater Bangor area to the coast and Downeast. This will create lots of blowing and drifting snow and likely blizzard conditions in spots. Power outages will be possible too. The combination of moderate-heavy snow and gusty wind will lead to very difficult, if not impossible, travel conditions throughout the day. Temperatures today will be very cold with highs only in the single numbers north and upper single numbers to mid-teens elsewhere but feeling colder with the gusty wind factored in. Wind chills will run below zero all day. The snow will gradually taper off from west to east across the state Saturday night into early Sunday morning with accumulating snow done and out of here by 4-5am Sunday if not a bit earlier. Storm total accumulations by early Sunday morning will range from 12-18″ for much of the state with higher amounts up to 18-24″ possible from Bangor through Downeast locales. Snowfall amounts will taper down a bit as you head north and west across the state with 8″-12″ expected in the Moosehead Region and 4″-8″ closer to the Quebec border.

Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through tonight. (WABI)

Snow will arrive along the coast early this morning then spread northward as the morning progresses. (WABI)

Gusty winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities and treacherous travel. (WABI)

Snowfall totals are still expected to be highest from Bangor eastward with as much as 2' possible! (WABI)

Skies will brighten Sunday as the storm pulls away from the region. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s. It will still be breezy during the morning then the wind will diminish during the afternoon. Expect areas of blowing and drifting snow to continue through the morning hours before the wind dies down. High pressure will build in to bring us some nicer weather early in the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday and a little more sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will remain chilly Monday with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s. Tuesday looks more seasonable with highs expected to be in the 20s to near 30°. Warmer air is forecast to move in ahead of an approaching cold front Wednesday. As the front approaches, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with the chance for a few snow or rain showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south across the state.

Today: Snow developing south to north during the morning. Snow will continue, heavy at times, through the evening hours. Wind will become gusty during the afternoon and evening with gusts of 30-40 MPH possible north and west of Bangor with gusts 40-55 MPH possible elsewhere. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Very cold with highs in the single numbers north and upper single numbers to mid-teens elsewhere. Wind chills will be below 0° all day. North wind 15-35 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight: Snow ending west to east. Partial clearing late. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Lows between 0°-10°. North/northwest wind 15-35 MPH with gusts of 30-40 MPH possible north and west of Bangor with gusts 40-55 MPH possible elsewhere early then diminishing after midnight.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, mainly during the morning. Highs between 14°-23°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible early then diminishing late morning through the afternoon.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow or rain showers possible. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.