Five hospitalized after fire at Portland apartment building

(AP images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out early Saturday morning in Portland.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at an apartment building on North Street.

Portland fire officials say the roof collapsed on the building and two units were badly damaged in the 8-unit building.

All of the tenants taken to the hospital suffered smoke inhalation but are expected to be OK.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Fire crews said the bitterly cold temperatures Saturday morning made the fire even more difficult to fight.

