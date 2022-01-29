Advertisement

Crash in Bangor sends two to hospitals

Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people are in the hospital Friday night after a two-vehicle accident in Bangor.

Bangor Police tell TV5 it happened just before 6 p.m. near intersection of Broadway and Griffin Rd.

They say both cars had serious front-end damage.

Police have confirmed both people taken to the hospital are female. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

One was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, the other to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

The scene has since been cleaned up.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

