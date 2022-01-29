Crash in Bangor sends two to hospitals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people are in the hospital Friday night after a two-vehicle accident in Bangor.

Bangor Police tell TV5 it happened just before 6 p.m. near intersection of Broadway and Griffin Rd.

They say both cars had serious front-end damage.

Police have confirmed both people taken to the hospital are female. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

One was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, the other to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

The scene has since been cleaned up.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

