Blizzard Wallops Much of Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As we head into the evening and overnight hours, low pressure continues to track to our south and east, close enough to continue wallop us with wind-driven snow. The steady snow will taper during the overnight hours, but not before dumping 12-18″ inches of the powder in our neighborhoods.

A key component of the storm has been the wind, generated by the low to our south, and a high pressure cell to our northwest. The counterclockwise spin of wind around the center of the low combined with the clockwise rotation of wind around the core of high joined forces to produce a strong northeast wind here in the Pine Tree State. That wind also served as a conveyor belt, steering very cold air our way. So it’s been quite the storm: lots of snow, wind, and cold temperature. Blizzard Warnings have persisted through much of the storm (defined as steady snow, winds of at least 35 mph, and visibility of a 1/4 miles.)

In the wake of this potent low, Sunday will bring a brightening sky, but gusty winds will still kick-up some blowing and drifting.

Tonight: Steady snow tapers, expect more blowing and drifting as the wind remains gusty. Temperatures in the single digits.

Sunday: Clouds to sun, temps in the teens, still breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder, with temps near 40.

Thursday: Snow to rain, highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.