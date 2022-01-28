What you should know before the incoming snow storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 will be hosting a special noon newscast on Saturday, and will be giving updates every hour to keep our viewers safe and informed!

Here’s a list of things you should know/how you should prepare for the upcoming storm this weekend.

STAY HOME if you can!

PARKING BANS:

Bangor: No parking in parking lots or public streets from 1/29 at 6:00am until 1/30 at 6am. More details here.

Waterville: City-wide parking ban from 1/29 at 12:00 until 1/30 at 6:00am. More details here.

Rockland: Parking ban for all city streets and parking lots from 1/29 at 6:00am until 1/30 at 8:00 am. More details here.

Camden: Parking ban from 1/29 at 8:00am until 1/30 at 6:00am. More details here.

RESOURCES:

Winter Heating Guide

What you should have in your home emergency kit.

What you should have in your car emergency kit.

Versant Power’s plan to respond to the snow storm.

CMP’s storm information and emergency resources.

What to do before, during, and after a storm, according to MEMA:

- Stay off the road during and right after a winter storm, if possible. - Have a carbon monoxide alarm in place, especially if using alternative heating devices. - Use safe heating devices and keep them 3 feet or more away from anything flammable. - Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during day and night. A snowstorm is not the time to set back the thermostat at night to save a few bucks on your heating bill. - For long term solutions add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces to maintain higher temperatures in those areas. To prevent drafts, seal cracks and openings around windows, doors, and at sill plates where the house rests on its foundation. **Taking Care During The Storm:** - Stay off roads, if possible. If you travel and become stranded in your car, stay put and call for help. Run the engine just long enough to warm up but be careful not to run out of gas. - Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. - Reduce the risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling or walking in the snow. **Cleaning Up After The Storm:** - Shovel out two exits from your dwelling. Clear snow from furnace vent. - Wait until the storm has ended before climbing on your roof to remove snow. - Have a spotter! Do not climb on to or clear your roof alone in case something goes wrong. - Look for signs of collapse; sagging roof, severe leaks, cracks or splits, bends or ripples in supports, cracks in the masonry, doors that pop open, and creaking, cracking, or popping sounds. - Use a snow rake or a broom for pitched roofs. Avoid metal tools that can conduct electricity from power lines and might damage your roof. - Try to remove 2-3 inches of snow at a time to prevent damage to your roof or shingles. - Wear protective headgear or goggles when removing snow and be careful removing icicles. - Make sure gutters, drains, and downspouts are free of ice and snow. - Don't use open flame or electric heating devices to remove snow or ice. - Remember that ladders can be slippery. Ice can build up on the rungs and on your boots. - Dress appropriately, take your time, stay warm, and stay safe. - Consider hiring a professional since snow removal can be dangerous. For additional preparedness and safety information please log on to www.MainePrepares.com”>https://www.maine.gov/mema/maine-prepares”>www.MainePrepares.com or visit MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

Power Outage maps:

Versant Power

CMP

Report an outage to Versant Power.

Report an outage to CMP.

Submit photos to TV5. Click the link and click the “add media” button on the right-hand side of the screen.

