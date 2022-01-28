Skowhegan River Hawks led by LePage triplets

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Collin, Kyle, and Callaway LePage are in their junior seasons with the River Hawks.

The triplets were born in the 8 a.m. hour on Christmas Eve 2004 (WABI)

Their careers started way back in kindergarten playing together on rec teams at Mill Stream Elementary School in Norridgewock.

Callaway said playing with the boys helped toughen up her game over the years.

“They definitely beat on me a lot to make me better. They were always there to contest my shot, push on me, foul me, and make me go up with contact. I probably wouldn’t be as physical a player as I am today. I wouldn’t have the strength that I have now. I wouldn’t be as prepared physically without them,” said Callaway, forward.

Collin said the triplets have remained competitive over the years, and Kyle said it’s a special experience to be on the court with them.

“We were always pretty competitive back in the day. We always wanted to be the best. We always wanted to beat each other in P-I-G. Whatever it was, we always wanted to beat each other,” said Collin, center.

“It’s a unique feeling when you can play with Collin on the basketball court. You give him a good pass, and he scores a layup. You can watch your sister play the game. It’s a good feeling to watch them play the game and especially to play with Collin. It’s a good feeling,” said Kyle, forward.

When it comes to competitiveness, Callaway said she’s the best free throw shooter, Collin claimed to be the best in-game shooter, and Kyle discussed giving Collin a run for his money in the paint. Kyle said Collin can’t stop fouling him.

Collin's the oldest, Kyle's in the middle, and Callaway is the youngest.

