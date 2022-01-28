Advertisement

Robby Godin, John Domericki enjoying long careers as Skowhegan basketball managers

Now in their 40′s, they’ve been on the sideline since high school
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Robby Godin and John Domericki have been on the sidelines as managers for the Skowhegan River Hawks boys basketball team for roughly 30 years, dating back to their high school days to now in their 40′s.

They’ve gained a lot of Skowhegan trivia knowledge over the years and remember all the great plays, including ones from State Championship teams.

Their message encouraging the players remains the same as they chase that next banner to hang in the gym.

“Just do your best. Go in and do your best. Don’t let the other team get in your head. Just don’t let the other team get in your head,” said Godin.

“I want the boys and girls to go to a state title,” said Domericki.

A lot of folks around Skowhegan have gotten to know Robby and John, and this year’s River Hawks continue to value their support.

“There’s never a dull moment with them. They’ll always be telling you something. If you did it good, they’ll tell you you did it good. If you did it bad, they’ll let you know you did it bad, but they’re always encouraging us to do our best. They’re very fun to have around,” said Kyle LePage, junior forward.

Godin and Domericki said their favorite players right now are the LePage triplets: Collin and Kyle on the boys team, and Callaway on the girls team.

