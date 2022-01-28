Penobscot Community Health Care achieves key national accreditation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The largest federally qualified community health center in Maine is getting some national recognition.

Penobscot Community Health Care has won a key safety and quality distinction from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

This month they certified that PCHC adheres to rigorous standards.

The association surveys organizations every three years.

President and CEO Lori Dwyer says they are honored by this distinction and they are committed to providing the highest quality of care.

“We’re required to do by AAAHC and by our own internal guiding principles, ongoing studies of the quality of our services and the quality of the care that we deliver, the safety of care that we deliver and we’re constantly working to improve that,” said Dwyer. “I think for our patients, it tells them that they can trust us.”

“We are honored with this distinction—and it is 100 percent because of the hard work, dedication and innovative spirit of our teams. They doubled down on our safety and quality programs and worked hard to address any potential deficiencies. As always, we are principally guided by the needs of the people we serve; we aim first to offer our community the safest, highest quality of care.”

The accreditation process includes extensive self-assessment and an onsite visit by the association.

PCHC’s visit took place in December.

During that visit they look at a number of practices as well as size, cleanliness and accessibility to patients spaces, as well as documentation protocols.

