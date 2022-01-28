Owls Head photographer captures beauty of Maine’s coast

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts native now living in Maine is showing the world the beauty of Maine, one photo at a time.

”It’s a joy. I can’t explain it,” said Linda Cunningham of Owls Head. “I love what I do!”

Cunningham is certainly an early riser.

Most days she’s up before 4 a.m. and out the door to capture Maine’s beauty.

“If the sun is going to rise and there’s going to be something up there, I’m on the waterfront,” she said. “It’s really a neat time of day and I often wonder why there’s no one else around to see such a beautiful sight.”

Her love of photography developed in her teens when she was gifted her grandfathers Argus camera from World War II.

In high school she took a film class.

“I had a picture published in the local paper you get for free once a week and a couple of my pictures were used as candid’s in the year book and it just started,” she said.

Linda grew up in Massachusetts but moved to Maine after her mother and stepfather.

She’s now retired and resides in Owls Head.

We all know Maine’s views never disappoint and Linda is there to capture as many as possible.

“I had a picture of my stepfather going past Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on Swans Island. It was taken at sunrise. It wasn’t a beautiful sunrise but to me because that’s family it warms my heart. That’s definitely one of my favorites,” she said. “My stepfather is a lobsterman. My father was a lobsterman. I lobstered through high school. There’s just something about the guys that get up. I mean, this morning, it’s 1° out and I took pictures of a boat leaving Rockland Harbor in the sea smoke. At some point I lost sight of them because it was so cold because it was billowing so high.”

Through each photo she’s spreading joy to thousands.

Three years ago she started posting her work to Facebook. She now has more than 5,500 followers.

“To know that I can bring a smile or joy to someone is really special,” said Cunningham.

Linda sells all her photos through her website. Each print is affordable and can be shipped right to your door.

She may not be getting rich in the photography business, but that doesn’t bother her one bit.

“I sold Toyota for a lot of years and I had no life. I worked 7 days a week sometimes from eight in the morning and sometimes till eleven at night and I made a lot of money but I had n quality of life. I’ve been there. Now I don’t need much. I’ve had it. If I can just make enough to get by, I’m happy,” she said. “If you have a talent for it, you have that talent because t it love it. You should do what you love.”

