One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Trenton woman has died after an accident in Bar Harbor overnight.
Police say 59-year-old Tammy Dow was pronounced dead at the crash on State Highway 3 by paramedics from the Bar Harbor Fire Department.
They say just before 1 am the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side
The accident was reconstructed by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and still remains under investigation.
