Advertisement

One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning

(WDBJ)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Trenton woman has died after an accident in Bar Harbor overnight.

Police say 59-year-old Tammy Dow was pronounced dead at the crash on State Highway 3 by paramedics from the Bar Harbor Fire Department.

They say just before 1 am the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side

The accident was reconstructed by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
The track of the storm has shifted a tad further east which will focus the heaviest snowfall...
Significant Snow & Wind Likely Saturday

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths
Behavioral health experts offer tips for emotional well-being during the pandemic
Behavioral health experts offer tips for emotional well-being during the pandemic
Husson University hosting off-Broadway musical Cross That River
Husson University hosting off-Broadway musical Cross That River
Brewer man formally charged for December robbery at Bangor Savings Bank
Brewer man formally charged in December bank robbery