One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Trenton woman has died after an accident in Bar Harbor overnight.

Police say 59-year-old Tammy Dow was pronounced dead at the crash on State Highway 3 by paramedics from the Bar Harbor Fire Department.

They say just before 1 am the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side

The accident was reconstructed by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and still remains under investigation.

