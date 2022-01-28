Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
The track of the storm has shifted a tad further east which will focus the heaviest snowfall...
Significant Snow & Wind Likely Saturday

Latest News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey discusses infrastructure bill at the scene of Friday's bridge...
'We need it': Pittsburgh mayor discusses infrastructure bill after bridge collapse