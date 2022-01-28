Major Winter Storm Heading Our Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is forecast to cross the state today. This will give us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered snow showers on its way through. The best chance of snow showers will be over northern locales. We may see some breaks of sunshine this afternoon as the cold front moves to our east. Temperatures will feel much nicer today with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Colder air returns tonight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight hours with snow possible towards daybreak, mainly for coastal areas. Temperatures will drop back to the single numbers below zero for areas north of Bangor with single numbers to low teens above zero from Bangor to the coast.

Low pressure developing off the Southeastern U.S. Coastline today will rapidly strengthen overnight tonight and early Saturday as it travels northward toward New England. This will spread snow from south to north across the state Saturday morning, starting along the coast between 5-8am and pushing northward across much of the state by noontime. The snow will be heavy at times throughout the day Saturday with snowfall rates for 1-3″ per hour possible. As the storm approaches, the wind will be increasing and become very gusty especially during the afternoon and evening with gusts up to 30-40 MPH possible for areas north and west of Bangor and 40-55 MPH possible in the Greater Bangor area to the coast and Downeast. This will create lots of blowing and drifting snow and likely blizzard conditions in spots. Power outages will be possible too. The combination of moderate-heavy snow and gusty wind will lead to treacherous travel conditions throughout the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be very cold with highs in the mid-single numbers to near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere but feeling colder with the gusty wind factored in. The snow will gradually taper off from west to east across the state Saturday night into early Sunday morning with accumulating snow done and out of there by 7am Sunday if not a bit earlier. We could still see a few snow showers especially over eastern areas to start Sunday but otherwise expect improving conditions as the day progresses and the storm pulls away from the area. Storm total accumulations by later Saturday night will range from 12-18″ for much of the state with some locally higher amounts up to 20-24″ not out of the question. Snowfall amounts will taper down a bit as you head north and west across the state with 8″-12″ expected in the Moosehead Region and 4″-8″ closer to the Quebec border.

Here's a look at what to expect Saturday. (WABI)

Snow will arrive along the coast early Saturday and will spread inland through the morning. (WABI)

The northerly wind will be increasing Saturday will be very gusty during the afternoon and evening hours with the strongest gusts for areas closer to the coast and Downeast. This will lead to blizzard conditions for some locales. (WABI)

Blizzard conditions are looking more and more likely Saturday afternoon and evening especially for areas closer to the coast and Downeast. (WABI)

Based on the latest data this morning, snowfall totals have increased a bit with much of our area seeing 12"-18" with locally higher amounts possible by later Saturday night. Snowfall totals will diminish a bit as you head north and west across the state. (WABI)

High pressure will build to bring us some nicer weather early in the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday and Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 20s both days. Warmer weather is forecast to move in midweek with 40s possible along with some rain too.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible mainly across the north. Afternoon breaks of sun possible. Highs between 23°-33°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming northwest during the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow possible along the coast late. Colder with lows between -5° to +13°, coldest north. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Snow developing south to north during the morning. Snow will continue, heavy at times, through the evening hours. Wind will become gusty during the afternoon and evening with gusts of 30-40 MPH possible north and west of Bangor with gusts 40-55 MPH possible elsewhere. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Very cold with highs in the mid-single numbers to near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere. Wind chills will be below 0° all day. North wind 15-30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy, mainly during the morning. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.