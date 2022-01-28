Major Nor’easter On Saturday. Blizzard Conditions Expected

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move towards the coast this evening. This will produce a few scattered snow showers and mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing will be possible tonight, especially over the north. That is where temperatures will be the coldest overnight, dropping below zero. Elsewhere, lows will be in the single digits & teens. Snow will start to arrive along the coast by about daybreak Saturday morning.

Low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas will continue to strengthen as it lifts northeastwards in our direction. This will bring snow along the coast first and then will spread inland throughout the morning & afternoon. Snow will arrive along the coast between 5-8 AM, the Bangor area by 8-10 AM and by midday the entire state will be dealing with snow. Heavy snow will be possible by midday through the evening as snowfall rates could reach upwards of 1-3″ per hour. This will be likely along, south & east of I-95. Heavy bands of snow will press inland by the afternoon. As snow picks up in intensity, so will the winds. Winds will be out of the NNE gusting 30-40 mph north and west of Bangor. South & east of the Interstate will have gusts anywhere from 40-55 mph. The strong winds will generate blowing & drifting snow making for Blizzard conditions & VERY dangerous travel. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for areas along, south & east of I-95. Strong winds will also lead to potential power outages. Highs on Saturday will be in the single digits & teens, but with the winds, it will FEEL below zero all day.

Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory has been issued ahead of major storm. (WABI)

Snow arrives first along the coast & spreads inland on Saturday. (WABI)

Greatest impacts with storm will be from midday Saturday through Saturday night. This is when the strongest winds & heaviest snow is expected. (WABI)

Strong winds Saturday will lead to areas of blowing & drifting snow. Blizzard conditions likely with low visibility and very dangerous travel. Power outages will also be possible. (WABI)

The snow will gradually end from west to east late Saturday night into Sunday morning. By daybreak Sunday, all the snow should be done. Keep in mind, breezy conditions are still expected on the backside of the low on Sunday. NNW winds will gust up to 35 mph during the morning and will produce areas of blowing snow. By the afternoon, winds will taper off. Highs on Sunday will reach the teens & 20s. Conditions improve by Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will be hard to verify and measure with this storm due to the light fluffy nature of the snow combined with the strong winds. The majority of the state can expect on average 12-18″ of snow. Totals across the far north, outer edges of storm, will see slightly lower amounts around 4-8″. Portions of the Midcoast along with Downeast communities can expect anywhere from 18-24″. The Bangor area should be prepared for about 15-20″. Totals have been bumped up due to the westward shift of the low, along with the higher liquid to snow ratios.

Snowfall totals have increased due to placement of heavy snow banding and an increase in the liquid to snow ration. Highest amounts Downeast where 1-2 FEET will be possible. (WABI)

A quieter pattern expected next week. Temperatures are also expected to warm up by Wednesday. Highs for many could reach the low to mid 40s by the second half of next week. There will also be a chance of rain showers for Thursday & Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows below zero over the north to the low teens near the coast. North wind around 10-20 mph. A few snow showers overnight

SATURDAY: Snow developing in the morning along the coast and spreading inland through the day. Snow will be heavy at times during the afternoon. Winds will also increase with possible gusts from 30-50 mph (strongest along the coast). This will lead to areas of blowing & drifting snow along with Blizzard conditions. Highs in the single digits & teens.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Still breezy & turning cold. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & 30s. Potential warming trend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers possible Highs in the mid to upper 30s to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.