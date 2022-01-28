Advertisement

Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
The track of the storm has shifted a tad further east which will focus the heaviest snowfall...
Significant Snow & Wind Likely Saturday

Latest News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey discusses infrastructure bill at the scene of Friday's bridge...
'We need it': Pittsburgh mayor discusses infrastructure bill after bridge collapse