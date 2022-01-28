Advertisement

Husson University hosting off-Broadway musical Cross That River

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Black History month begins Tuesday.

To help kick things off, Husson University in Bangor is hosting the off-Broadway musical, Cross That River.

It tells the story of a runaway slave who becomes one of America’s first black cowboys.

The story is based on real life events back in the 1860s.

Cross That River will be performed at Gracie Theatre on campus.

COVID-19 protocols are in place including face masks, social distancing, an H-VAC system and thorough cleanings in-between performances.

”What makes this such a fascinating and entertaining show is the fact that it is a musical tale that involves such a mix of genres- we’ve got jazz, we’ve got blues, we’ve got country so there isn’t a style of music that people won’t find energetic and exciting,” said Managing Artistic Director Gracie Theatre Jeri Misler.

Cross That River takes place this Friday night at the Gracie Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

There’s a ticket promotion of buy one, get one free. Just use the code word “musical.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Brewer man formally charged for December robbery at Bangor Savings Bank
Brewer man formally charged in December bank robbery
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
'Island Women Speak' is a storytelling event featuring women from different generations, each...
Stonington Opera House’s “Island Women Speak” coming back for a brand new performance Friday
Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several...
Penobscot County EMA shares preparation tips ahead of weekend storm