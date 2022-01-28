Husson University hosting off-Broadway musical Cross That River

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Black History month begins Tuesday.

To help kick things off, Husson University in Bangor is hosting the off-Broadway musical, Cross That River.

It tells the story of a runaway slave who becomes one of America’s first black cowboys.

The story is based on real life events back in the 1860s.

Cross That River will be performed at Gracie Theatre on campus.

COVID-19 protocols are in place including face masks, social distancing, an H-VAC system and thorough cleanings in-between performances.

”What makes this such a fascinating and entertaining show is the fact that it is a musical tale that involves such a mix of genres- we’ve got jazz, we’ve got blues, we’ve got country so there isn’t a style of music that people won’t find energetic and exciting,” said Managing Artistic Director Gracie Theatre Jeri Misler.

Cross That River takes place this Friday night at the Gracie Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

There’s a ticket promotion of buy one, get one free. Just use the code word “musical.”

