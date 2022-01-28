COVID testing, some flights impacted by snow at Bangor airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The COVID 19 testing site inside Bangor International Airport will be closed Saturday.

The Curative testing location will re-open Monday morning.

Its among the many impacts the incoming weather is having.

Knowing the snow was coming has allowed ample time to prepare for flights. as long as those flights actually happen.

“We’re already seeing some cancellations on the domestic side which we’re seeing, you know, sort of up and down the East Coast right now,” said Marketing Director Aimee Thibodeau. “So nothing different than anyplace else. Especially you know, before you drive and any bad weather to get here make sure that you check our website flybangor.com and click on the arrivals and departures but also download the app for your airline is probably the best way in the fastest and easiest way for you to get up to date information.”

Despite the citywide parking ban you can still leave your vehicle parked at the airport.

Just be prepared to dig yourself out when you get back.

