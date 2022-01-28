Advertisement

Brewer man formally charged in December bank robbery

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The man police say robbed a bank in brewer last month has been formally charged.

51-year-old Timothy Larabee of Brewer has been indicted by a grand jury.

He’s charged with robbery and theft and numerous charges related to violations of conditions of release.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street on December 7th.

Officials say Larabee threatened staff, demanded money, claimed he had a firearm - then ran off.

Officers located and detained Larabee at a nearby hotel.

He’s also charged as a habitual offender for operating a vehicle after license revocation.

Larabee’s facing criminal OUI, criminal speeding, and other driving-related charges.

