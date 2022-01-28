Blizzard causes changes in Bangor parking rules this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works will be all hands on deck this weekend following a blizzard warning from the National Weather Service for parts of Penobscot County that include Bangor and beyond.

In a rare move, they have issued a city wide parking ban starting at 6AM Saturday.

“Normally people would be able to park on one side of the street or other outside the downtown district, and we just can’t,” said Public Works Director, Aaron Huotari. “We can’t do that tomorrow with the way the wind is going to be blowing. It’s going to be obscuring vehicles and be very difficult for us to avoid them. We don’t want to have our people getting into accidents. We want every piece of equipment working and going, and we don’t want to be damaging a resident’s vehicle. So, we really need to be able to focus on moving that snow off the streets, keeping it open. It’s very important that emergency vehicles can still get around. Unfortunately, emergencies still happen in a storm, and in keeping those roads clear is really the utmost importance to us.”

People will be able to park downtown until 11pm tomorrow.

They will strictly enforce that deadline.

Any vehicles still left behind will be towed.

Bangor has designated two additional parking areas.

East Side residents can park at at the Upper Cameron Stadium parking lot.

West side residents can Park at the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center.

Both locations will allow it from 5am Saturday to 7am Sunday.

Community Connector bus service will not run Saturday because of the storm.

