Behavioral health experts offer tips for emotional well-being during the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Even as the pandemic drags into its third year - it’s still difficult for many to manage their emotional well-being.

Maine Community Action Partnership hosted a virtual session tonight to get to the roots of that.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says originally, the isolation and loneliness of COVID caused stress.

Now, it’s more fatigue and bewilderment as things change.

He suggested taking time for yourself, developing personal boundaries and finding humor in situations, when appropriate.

Most importantly - panelists said to avoid burying your feelings.

Every emotion has a purpose, and it’s helpful to try and understand them.

”Setting that boundary, triaging what is important today, this week, this month, for you personally, as well as your team, for me is a small but significant way to try to gain order around where we are,” said Shah.

“Accepting emotion is not a passive action,” said UNE Trauma Informed Certificate Coordinator Arabella Perez. “You’re actually engaging with that emotion, you’re being active. Remember, all those emotions are functional, they serve a purpose.”

Panelists also promoted the use of free support resources - such as those available on StrengthenME.com - to help.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.