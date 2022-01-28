Advertisement

1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

172,952 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases coming into the Maine CDC.

5 more Mainers died with the virus.

3,543 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 2,127 were booster shots.

