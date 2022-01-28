1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths
172,952 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases coming into the Maine CDC.
5 more Mainers died with the virus.
3,543 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 2,127 were booster shots.
