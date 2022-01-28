1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 1,433 newly recorded coronavirus cases coming into the Maine CDC.

5 more Mainers died with the virus.

3,543 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 2,127 were booster shots.

