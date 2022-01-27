Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Thorndike Middle School Principal has been arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor.

41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual touching.

Police say he was taken into to custody by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

Holinger has since posted the $1,000 cash bail.

He’s been ordered to stay away from the victim and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with girls under the age of 16.

His next court appearance is set for next month.

