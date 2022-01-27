Advertisement

Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection.
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned
Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - One of just 20 special football cards from the year Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl is up for auction.

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection.

Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card will fetch six figures when it’s auctioned on Jan. 31.

No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady.

A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

Latest News

'Island Women Speak' is a storytelling event featuring women from different generations, each...
Stonington Opera House’s “Island Women Speak” coming back for a brand new performance Friday
Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several...
Penobscot County EMA shares preparation tips ahead of weekend storm
41-year-old David Holinger of Belgrade has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual...
Thorndike Middle School Principal arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor
Garth Brooks chats with TV-5's Morgan Sturdivant and Alyssa Thurlow about his upcoming concert...
Garth Brooks talks to WABI about his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium