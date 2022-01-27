Advertisement

Penobscot County EMA shares preparation tips ahead of weekend storm

Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several...
Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several things people should be doing.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the storm makes its way to our region we spoke to emergency management officials about what Mainers should be doing now.

They say prepping for this storm is key.

Director of Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency Bradley Nuding says there are several things people should be doing.

Some important precautionary measures are to have food and water.

They say the supply should last for at least 3 to 4 days.

Also - getting generators ready for several days in the case of power outage.

”You know, we ask that people keep a little bit of a preparedness kit there at their house as well,” said Nuding. “And that does include extra fuel on hand for your generators. Well, you know, one of the things that we typically run into in large storms is that when gas stations lose power if they don’t have an emergency generator, then then you’re no you’re not able to get fuel from those pumps. So you know, your local gas station may not be available for you to get fuel in an emergency after a storm.”

Nuding also says people should be familiar with the generator’s owners manual and check with local electricians to be avoid causing a fire.

As soon as the storm is over, be sure to safely remove the snow from your roof to prepare for the next storm.

