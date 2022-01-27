Orono’s Pierce Walston bringing well-rounded game to Red Riots

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Pierce Walston is helping to lead a Red Riots offense that’s giving opponents fits this season.

He credits teammates like Javy Santiago and the Francis brothers in giving the team its hard-working identity.

The Riots are built with players who have been on the court together since fifth grade.

“The way he’s pushed me, the way that last year’s captains pushed me, and the way that Ben and Will Francis come in and play push me. That’s really helped me out. Most people look at our team and they say ‘oh, they have a couple guys who can score.’ That’s not the way it is with us. We’ve got everyone on the court who can score. All five guys, everyone is into the game whether they’re on the court or on the bench,” said Walston, sophomore guard.

Walston looks to model his game after Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving on the offensive side, but it’s the other end of the court that he really enjoys.

“Scoring’s fun, but I think the most fun is defense. I like to get into people, and I like to get after it. I really want to win a State Championship. That’s the goal. I don’t care about these individual achievements such as the 1,000 point scoring that everyone says. You could still do that. I don’t care about that. I want to win a State Championship, and I want my team to be the best that we can,” said Walston.

Walston has high hopes still to accomplish before his Orono career is done.

He’s training year round with clinics and his AAU team, Black Bear North, to accomplish them.

