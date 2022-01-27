Omicron loosens grip on state, officials warn of misinformation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is evidence the Omicron variant is loosening its grip on the state.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reports the seven day positivity rate, as well as people in the ICU and on ventilators, are down over the last two weeks.

These are things he calls “signs of hope.”

However, state officials worry people aren’t taking the virus seriously.

In fact, there are reports some are willing to get it to get it over with.

The advice from health experts...don’t do that.

“New dynamic is emerging, which is for those people who are up to date on their vaccination, meaning they’ve had their series and if eligible, they’ve had a booster,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “They may not get very sick from Omicron, but we could still see people who can catch this strain of the virus and become very ill.”

“Omicron is still a significant illness,” said Shah. “It’s milder, it can be milder than it was say if you had Delta, but it’s still a significant illness. That’s not necessarily misinformation. It’s just, again, a reminder of how tough this stuff is to ferret out, but if I had to summarize it, Omicron is milder but not mild.”

Shah says more than half of Maine’s fully vaccinated population that is eligible for a booster has gotten one.

He says that puts Maine near the top in the country.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.