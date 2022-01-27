Nor’easter Saturday. Significant Snowfall & Strong Winds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now sliding to our east allowing mid to high level clouds to move into the region. These clouds will thicken up overnight and will help to keep temperatures above 0° tonight. Lows will range from the single digits to low teens across the north and teens & 20s elsewhere.

A cold front will cross the state on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies and as the front passes, light snow showers will be possible. Accumulations will remain light. Temperatures by the afternoon will be more seasonable reaching the 20s & low 30s.

Still watching the potential of a Nor’easter Saturday. An area of low pressure will develop of the southeastern US coast late Thursday night into Friday morning. The low will move northeastwards and will quickly strengthen Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snow will arrive along the coast early Saturday morning and will spread inland throughout the day. At the same time, winds will be increasing out of the North/northeast. Strongest winds look to be along the coast where they could gust upwards of 50 mph. This could lead to potential power outages & with the combination of falling snow and blowing snow, potential Blizzard conditions. Worst of the storm is expected Saturday afternoon into the evening (heaviest snowfall & strongest winds) and will come to an end by Sunday morning.

Snow will arrive along the coast early Saturday and will spread inland through the morning. (WABI)

Greatest impacts will be felt Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This is when the heaviest snow & strongest winds are expected. (WABI)

Strongest wind gusts expected south & east of I-95. This will lead to blowing & drifting snow & the potential of Blizzard conditions Downeast. (WABI)

Exact track of the low will be key in determining snowfall totals & strength of the winds. An inland track would shift highest snowfall inland and would bring strong winds for the majority of the state. A farther east track would keep the heaviest snow & strongest winds along, south & east of I-95. Latest data now suggesting the center of the low taking a farther east track. This would lower snowfall totals for interior locations and will keep the highest amounts & strongest winds south & east of I-95.

Highest snowfall totals south & east of I-95. Track will be key in determining exact amounts. (WABI)

This does still appear to be a high impact event and use the next couple of days to plan ahead. More details to come.

After the low moves out on Sunday, expect increasing sunshine & breezy conditions. Winds will not be as strong as they will be on Saturday but will be strong enough to create areas of blowing snow.

A quieter pattern expected next week. Temperatures are also expected to warm up by Wednesday. Highs for many could reach the low to mid 40s by the second half of next week. There will also be a chance of rain showers for Thursday & Friday.

A mild pattern setting up for the second half of next week. 30s & 40s! (WABI)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast. Winds out of the SW around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A cold front will bring light snow showers. Highs in the 20s & 30s with a NW wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow developing in the morning along the coast and spreading inland through the day. Snow will be heavy at times during the afternoon. Winds will also increase with possible gusts from 30-50 mph (strongest along the coast). This will lead to areas of blowing & drifting snow along with potential Blizzard conditions. Highs in the single digits & teens.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Still breezy & turning cold. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s & 30s. Potential warming trend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.