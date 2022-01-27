Advertisement

MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” MLB said in a statement Thursday.

MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

“Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement. Such exemptions will be considered on an individual basis and in accordance with state law. We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players and make resources available to minor league teams and players toward that goal,” MLB said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Red and blue lights
11-year-old killed in Edmunds Township crash
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christian Barreto distributed cocaine to a law...
Bangor man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

Latest News

Garth Brooks talks to WABI about his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium
Will Good was left paralyzed after a car crash in April 2021 in which he was an Uber passenger.
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice